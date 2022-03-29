BLOUNTVILLE — Ten area high schools, including West Ridge and Sullivan East, will participate in the fifth annual Eastman Credit Union’s Battle of the Build competition Saturday, April 23.
The Johnson City Area Home Builders Association is hosting the event at Northeast State Community College’s Technical Education Complex, and Sullivan County’s newest high school, West Ridge, is competing, providing banquet food and printing T-shirts.
The 10 area high schools will bring outdoor themed completed projects to be judged against one another. The only limitation is that the project must fit through a 5-foot-by-7-foot door.
The event is free and open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for viewing and asking questions of the student participants.
“At its core, Battle of the Build is a grassroots workforce development outreach of the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association that seeks to build connections between local students, teachers, employers and those who have made careers in manufacturing, trades and supporting businesses,” said David Isaacs, chairman of the Battle of the Build. “This year we’re getting even more students involved in the event. West Ridge High School Graphic Arts Department is printing the event T-shirts and the Culinary Arts Department is preparing and serving the awards banquet dinner.”
Because the competition will take place in Northeast State’s new TEC building, students and attendees will have the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art building for college courses on HVAC, automotive maintenance, information technology and other programs.
Northeast State recruiters will be at the event to answer any questions about enrolling in any of the programs offered at the TEC.
“We are excited to welcome high school students and community members to the Technical Education Complex for the Battle of the Build competition,” said Dr. Donna Farrell, dean of technologies at Northeast State. “This is the perfect location to showcase student projects in a space that aligns everything from technology to trades to business education.”
Community members are invited to attend the event to view the student projects, selecting their favorite project for the popular vote award, purchasing homemade items from students to support CTE programs and touring the TEC building from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23.
Battle of the Build competing schools are Carter County Schools; Daniel Boone High and David Crockett High of Washington County; Chuckey-Doak High; Johnson County High, Science Hill High; Sullivan East High; Tennessee High; Unicoi County High; and West Ridge High, which opened in August as a merger of the former Sullivan North, South and Central high schools.
