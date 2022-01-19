KINGSPORT — Kingsport is getting a new burger joint in its own backyard.
Back Yard Burgers will open a location at 101 Charles E Brooks Jr. Way, the franchise announced last week.
“With our brand headquartered in Tennessee, we are always excited to establish another Back Yard Burgers here alongside our other 16 Tennessee locations in cities such as Nashville, Franklin, Knoxville, Cordova, Arlington and Memphis,” said Dennis Pfaff, the CEO of Back Yard Burgers, in a press release. “Whether they opt for to-go or dine-in, guests can look forward to experiencing our signature flavors close to home as we aim to grow in Kingsport and the surrounding area.”
The Kingsport location is set to open in February with 3,079 square feet of brick, wood and metal interior designed to “bring the outdoors in,” the release said. The building will also offer indoor seating for up to 50 guests and outdoor patio seating for up to 14 guests, contactless ordering for dine-in guests, and car-side drive-thru and payment for high-traffic hours.
Back Yard Burgers offers 100% Black Angus burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and more. The franchise is known for its flame-grilled burgers reminiscent of burgers from a backyard cookout. Back Yard Burgers Kingsport will also offer chicken sandwiches and sides such as fried pickles, mac-n-cheese and onion rings. Dessert items include baked cobbler or milkshake options like chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate/banana and Oreo.
Back Yard Burgers got its start in Mississippi and now operates 46 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Florida, Nebraska, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and North Carolina. The current closest Back Yard Burgers to the Tri-Cities are in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Knoxville.
For more information on Back Yard Burgers, go to www.backyardburgers.com.