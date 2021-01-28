ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners are expected to meet in a closed attorney/client session sometime in May or June to begin discussing settlement negotiations regarding the county’s pending federal opioid lawsuit.
Greeneville attorney Crystal Jessee, whose firm of Jessee and Jessee represents Hawkins County in that lawsuit, addressed the county commission Monday about those pending negotiations, as well as about a solicitation that the commission received from another attorney seeking to represent the county.
A resolution that called for the Nashville law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings to represent the county in an opioid lawsuit was presented to the commission Monday, but on the advice of Jessee, the proposal was withdrawn from consideration.
Hawkins County’s opioid lawsuit filed in 2017
In 2017, the Hawkins County Commission voted to authorize Jessee and Jessee to file a nuisance lawsuit in Knox County Federal Court on the county’s behalf seeking damages from companies that conduct wholesale distribution of opioids into Hawkins County.
The lawsuit alleges damages based on the 1970 Substance and Abuse Act, which states that pharmaceutical distributors have the duty to earmark and red-flag any irregular distribution patterns.
Jessee told the commission in 2017 that of Tennessee’s 95 counties, research indicates that Hawkins has the 25th highest amount of damage caused by opioid addiction. Campbell County is No. 1.
If the lawsuit is successful, Jessee and Jessee would receive 30% of any amount awarded to Hawkins County, plus expenses.
Crystal Jessee told the commission Monday she had sent a letter to county Mayor Jim Lee in December stating she needs to meet with the commission in a closed attorney/client session before June to discuss the potential settlement negotiations.
Jessee said she wasn’t aware that those letters hadn’t been shared with commissioners, but in the future she would send communications to commissioners as well.
“Quit soliciting our clients”
A separate lawsuit was filed in 2017 against prescription narcotic manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings on behalf of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys General Barry Staubus, Tony Clark and Dan Armstrong.
The resolution presented to the commission Monday sought for the county to retain Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings as counsel and be named as a plaintiff in that lawsuit as well in exchange for 25% of anything the county wins.
There was no representative from Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at Monday’s meeting.
“That lawsuit will do nothing but harm the county,” Jessee told the commission. “… You all voted to go forward with us. We have filed the lawsuit on behalf of you in federal court against the distributors and the manufacturers.”
Jessee added, “In 2017 we told Mr. (Dan) Armstrong that he could not prevail in this case. In December of 2020 they dismissed his lawsuit. What they have now done is went to 13 of our counties that we represent asking you to sign this contract. Last Thursday Mr. Stranch called our firm and asked that we allow him to do this. I sent him a cease and desist letter to specifically tell him to quit soliciting our clients.”
“Why would you hire two firms to pave the same road?”
Jessee noted that Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings wants to sue Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Endo International and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals on behalf of Hawkins County, but Jessee and Jessee has already done that.
Purdue and Mallinckrodt have filed for bankruptcy in New York, and Jessee and Jessee have retained attorneys there to file a claim on behalf of Hawkins County in those bankruptcies.
“He (Stranch) is only left with the lawsuit against Endo,” Jessee told the commission. “The state supreme court told him he cannot go forward as to the counties. So Mr. Stranch has now lost.”
Jessee said she is in negotiations with Endo. If the county signed with Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, it would end up giving Jessee and Jessee 30% of the settlement, as per their 2017 contract, and 25% to Stranch.
“Why would you hire two firms to pave the same road?” she asked. “Let us do the work and let him sit over there and get 25% — that doesn’t make sense to me.”
Jessee noted that her 2017 contract agreed, at the commission’s request, not to sue any local pharmacies and to indemnify the county in the event of any countersuits. Those provisions weren’t included in the Stranch contract.
After hearing Jessee’s presentation, and on the advice of County Attorney Jim Phillips, Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who had introduced the resolution, agreed to withdraw it.