KINGSPORT — Haggle Shop Antiques is closing June 30, which will wrap up an almost 60-year run for the Grills family’s antique business.
Employees and dealers at the business confirmed the closure, which Joyce Grills announced in a letter to dealers in the antique mall in late February. Folks coming into the store Tuesday afternoon were asking about the closure.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closing of Haggle Shop Antiques on June 30, 2021,” Grills wrote in a letter to dealers.
The business traces its roots back to 1964, when the late Bob Grills and his wife, Joyce, opened an antique store in the Midfield area.
Lisa Elam and Janie Quiggle, dealers who also work part-time at the business, said Tuesday afternoon percentage-off sales have already started at booths in the mall but may increase in the spring and early summer. Quiggle said Danny and Joann Mellons, the latter a niece by marriage of Joyce Grills, have been helping operate the store.
Elam said Bob and Joyce met and began dating while employed at the Kingsport Press and started the antique business as a young family.
Joyce Grills and her daughter, Kim Burke, have operated the business since Bob Grills died in 2016. The couple also have a son, Robert Jr.
In the letter, Joyce Grills thanked the dealers for their support, “especially during these last few years when Bob’s death and Kim’s illness have put significant strains on me.”
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
The business had various locations over the years but settled at 147 Broad St. in the mid-1980s. The building used to be home to Ball Brothers Furniture, and part of the building once was Montgomery Ward.
The Haggle Shop has operated at multiple locations, including a building across the street and an expansion building facing Commerce Street.
“I have dedicated myself to building a business that I am proud of — one that the community has relied on to provide quality antiques and honest service. However, at this point in my life, I need to downsize my responsibility and focus on my health and family,” Joyce Grills wrote in the Feb. 22 letter.
“It might even turn out that the next owner of 147 Broad Street will want to continue using the build- ing as an antiques mall, in which case, this transition will feel merely like a new beginning rather than an end,” she wrote.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Her plans are to liquidate the family’s sale items as much as possible and give dealers time to sell out and possibly find new locations, close the business June 30 and possibly auction off the remaining items before selling the building.
“I hate to see them close down,” said Pat Houchens, who along with her husband, Jerry Houchens, and son and daughter operated P&J Antiques across Broad Street in the former Charles Department Store building. “We had such a big group of people at one time, but most everybody passed away.”
Houchens said she started with a half-booth space at the Haggle Shop in 1989, an interest and hobby that grew into a passion for antiques and P&J Antiques. An expansion of P&J used to be in the same building the Haggle Shop once had, now home to LampLight Theatre.
ANTIQUE BUSINESS CHANGING
Today, the Haggle Shop and P&J are the two largest antique malls in Kingsport and among the largest in the Tri-Cities.
Houchens said many of the larger antique malls in the Tri-Cities have closed, although she said business at P&J remains strong. Both P&J and the Haggle Shop had buying customers Tuesday afternoon.
Antique dealers, shop operators and mall owners used to gather at Olde Tyme Auction in Five Points to buy and sometimes sell items, but the auction house also closed down and that building has been converted to apartments.