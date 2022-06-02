Six Rivers Media, a local media organization, has named Allen Rau as the CEO.
Rau steps into the footprints of his father, David Rau, the former publisher of the Kingsport Times News and CEO of the family-owned business.
Both are co-owners of SRM, the parent organization of the Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times News, Bristol Now, Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, Erwin Record and the Mountain City Tomahawk news organizations.
“I can’t explain how grateful I am for this opportunity. I grew up locally and live here and believe strongly in the potential of the region. It aligns well with the direction of this company,” Allen Rau said.
“It’s a challenging time for newspapers but the opportunity to change and grow is there.”
David Rau will continue to serve as treasurer and Maddie Mullen, Allen’s sister, will serve as secretary.
Rick Thomason, publisher of the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, remains in his role as president of Six Rivers Media.