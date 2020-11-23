GRAY — President-elect Joe Biden deserves an orderly transition to his presidency, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander told reporters on Monday.
“I think the transition should have started several weeks ago,” Alexander, a Republican, said during a stop at the Gray Fossil Site. “Here’s where I think we are: The election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Courts are resolving disputes. States are recounting votes. Most states will certify their votes by Dec. 8. Since it is increasingly apparent that Joe Biden is the president-elect, I would hope President Trump would take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and help begin an orderly and peaceful transition for the new administration.”
Alexander noted a COVID-19 vaccine is nearly at hand.
“We don’t want to miss an hour or day in getting tens of thousands of vaccines to Tennesseans, which should be arriving in December,” he said. “For those of us in public life, people remember the last thing you do, I hope that want they remember about President Trump if Joe Biden is the winner, that he put the country first and took pride in his accomplishments and helped the incoming administration succeed.”
Tennessee, Alexander said, should get a pro-rata share of the initial 40 million doses of the vaccine.
Alexander is the only Tennessean ever popularly elected both governor and United States Senator.
In his 1978 campaign for governor, he wore a red plaid shirt while walking 1,022 miles across Tennessee and spending the night with 73 families. On Jan. 17, 1979, Democrat legislative leaders swore him in three days early because of cash-for- clemency scandals surrounding then-Gov. Ray Blanton, a Democrat.
“That went about as well as it possibly could,” Alexander reflected. “This is the kind of thing where 1,000 things can go wrong and 999 will but because of the cooperation of (Democrat) Speaker (Ned) McWherter and (Democrat Lt.) Gov. (John) Wilder ... that worked out well. ... It was a bipartisan boot camp. We didn’t know each other that well, but we were forced to work together and we trusted each other and we did the right thing.”
As governor for eight years in the 1980s, Alexander brought Saturn, Nissan and the auto industry to Tennessee. He also made Tennessee the first state to pay teachers more for teaching well and enacted three new road programs with zero debt to give Tennessee what truckers in 1991 called the “best four-lane highway system in the country.” He left the state with a AAA bond rating, near zero debt, fewer state employees and the third-lowest per capita taxes.
In 2012, after being elected three times chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, he stepped aside from leadership as he said then “to work on the issues that I care about the most and that are important to the country.”
That led to: the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015, fixing No Child Left Behind; the Great Americans Outdoors Act in 2020; the Music Modernization Act in 2018 to help songwriters get paid fairly for their work, which was the first copyright law change in a generation; and the Opioid Crisis Response Act in 2018.
In 2019, he simplified the federal aid application forms that 20 million families struggle to fill out every year to go to college.
Alexander also served as president of the University of Tennessee (1988-1991) and U.S. Secretary of Education for President George H.W. Bush (1991-1993).
Alexander also addressed these questions:
What’s next for you?
“I’m going home to Maryville. We sold the house in Nashville. I’m going to turn the page in the next chapter and we’ll see what the next chapter brings but I have no idea what that will be.”
What’s going to happen to your red plaid shirt (which he wore while campaigning)?
“I’ve still got it. I’ll wear it when it’s cold.”
Have you had talks with (Republican) Bill Hagerty (who will succeed Alexander next year)? How do you think he’ll do?
“I have talked with him. I think he’ll do well. I think Bill Hagerty will be an exceptional United States senator. I think he’ll be especially strong in national security and economic issues. His work as ambassador to Japan helps him understand China and its role with the United States.”
How would you describe your relationship with President Trump?
“Good. I try to treat the office with respect when I disagree with him which I do sometimes. I don’t criticize him personally. I just cast my vote. I’m sure he doesn’t like it when I vote ‘no’ but we have a cordial relationship.”