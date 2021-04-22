BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Airport Authority Chairman Todd Hensley announced Thursday the airport’s Executive Committee will review Executive Director Gene Cossey’s contract and salary.
“We have not, I guess, three years in, we have not done any performance review or any discussion of that,” Hensley said during an Airport Authority meeting held both in-person and via Zoom. “We feel like we owe it to Gene to do that.”
Cossey’s salary at the time of his hiring was $180,000 in 2019, as reported in the Times News. Airport spokeswoman Kristi Haulsee said in an email Thursday that his salary has not changed.
Cossey became the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority in February 2019 and succeeded Patrick Wilson. Prior to coming to the Tri-Cities, he was the executive director of University of Illinois Willard Airport. He has worked in aviation operations management since he was 19 and has held positions at five airports spanning more than 30 years.
Due to COVID-19, airport operations have taken a hit in 2021.
Airport net operating losses for the 2021 fiscal year total $1.08 million but that is being covered by a $2.5 million drawdown in CARES (Coronvirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds from the federal government.
“(Revenue from) rental cars have done surprisingly well where parking (revenue) has been absolutely abominable,” said airport Finance Director Rene Weber.
Cossey said staffers are “taking a lot of guesses” as the airport goes through the next budget cycle.
“Overall, we’re in a better position than last year with everything being an unknown,” Cossey told Airport Authority commissioners. “More people are flying out on morning flights, which tends to make sense, that gets you to places at the end of the day.”
Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report released on Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics said the average domestic airfare last year was $292, making it the lowest inflation-adjusted fare since the agency started collecting those records in 1995.
That’s down significantly from the average domestic fare of $359 in 2019, which was also the previous inflation-adjusted low.