BLOUNTVILLE — Eastman is working with the Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) to increase its Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) space at its Kingsport facility, TCAA officials announced on Thursday.
“That expansion will include the two new recycling facilities that were recently announced,” Mark Canty, the airport’s director of business development, said in a Zoom meeting with TCAA commissioners. “The FTZ will allow them to defer and reduce payments to U.S. Customs fees on imported cargo. As grantee, the Airport Authority is required to approve of any new activity that goes on within the zone.”
Eastman spokeswoman Amanda Allman said Eastman is working with the Airport Authority to repurpose an FTZ that was established in 2017.
“As we recently announced, we are constructing one of the world’s largest molecular recycling facilities at our Kingsport site,” she said in an email. “The FTZ will support both the construction of the facility and the production of recycled-content materials. We appreciate the support from local and state authorities to help us update the FTZ.”
The airport’s FTZ activity was a bright spot in an otherwise down 2020 due to COVID-19.
Airport passenger traffic, airport Finance Director Rene Weber said, was down nearly 60% in 2020 compared to 2019. To offset losses, Weber noted the airport has drawn about $2.5 million in CARES Act funds and still could tap into more than $7 million in additional funds.
Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey announced the airport’s restaurant has been renovated and added that the terminal atmosphere is getting better.
“We do see a light at the end of the tunnel on COVID,” Cossey said.
