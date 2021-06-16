CHURCH HILL — AGC Inc. is ready to sell its architectural glass business to Cardinal Glass Industries.
The company reached a $450 million transfer deal Tuesday, AGC announced in a press release. The deal will close in July of 2021 at the earliest.
The plants included in the transfer are AGC’s Church Hill location as well as its plant in Abingdon, Virginia. A float plant in Spring Hill, Kansas, is also included.
The company prioritized “improvements of the profitability and asset efficiency” as of February under its medium-term management policy, the release said. According to AGC officials, the deal will “create further growth opportunities by transferring it to Cardinal Glass Industries who has business trading experience with AGC in the past and is expected to make the most effective use of AGC’s assets and personnel.”
AGC has 4,300 employees within the U.S. and began its architectural glass business in North America in 1988.
Cardinal Glass Industries, based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, manufactures, develops and sells window and door glass for residential use in the U.S. The company has over 7,000 employees.