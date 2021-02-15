KINGSPORT — Eastman will present award-winning poet, educator and best-selling author Nikki Giovanni as part of its Black History Month speaker series on Thursday.
Giovanni will be speaking on the theme “Black Heritage: ‘What If?’ and Imagining a World Where…” The public is invited to watch on Eastman’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EastmanChemicalCo, beginning at 6 p.m.
About Nikki Giovanni
Giovanni is a University Distinguished Professor in the department of English at Virginia Tech. Renowned especially for her poetry, Giovanni has long used her literary gifts to raise awareness of social issues, particularly those of gender and race. By the time she received her bachelor’s degree in history from Fisk University in 1967, she was already an outspoken activist for civil rights and equality. A year later, she published her first books of verse.
She has published more than two dozen volumes of poetry, essays and edited anthologies, as well as 11 illustrated children’s books, including “Rosa,” an award-winning biography of Rosa Parks. Giovanni’s autobiography, “Gemini,” was a finalist for the 1973 National Book Award. In 2004, her album, “The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection,” was a Grammy finalist for the best spoken word album.
Giovanni has received numerous awards, including the inaugural Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award, the American Book Award, the Langston Hughes Award, the Virginia Governor’s Award for the Arts, and the Emily Couric Leadership Award. She is also a seven-time recipient of the NAACP Image Award. The recipient of 27 honorary degrees and the keys to nearly as many cities, she garnered her most unusual honor in 2007, when a South American bat species — Micronycteris giovanniae — was named in celebration of her.
Giovanni has been a visiting professor and poet-in-residence at numerous colleges, and she encourages students of all ages to express themselves creatively through writing.