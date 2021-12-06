KINGSPORT — Want to learn the fundamentals of carpentry, residential electrical wiring, residential plumbing and block and brick laying?
Now’s your chance to get started early in the new year.
These adult career technical education classes are coming to the former Sullivan North High School campus, now owned by Kingsport City Schools (KCS), in January.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced that class offerings will start with the spring semester at the Kingsport Extension Campus, located at the back of the former Sullivan North High School, which closed in May.
KCS is planning to start using the rest of the building and campus for the new home of Sevier Middle School in the fall of 2023 after an $18 million renovation. The goal is eventually for the TCAT operation to serve secondary students, but for now the programs are for adults only.
These building construction technology training programs will start Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The training will also encompass standards, codes, and regulations governing the phases of the general building construction field. Classes meet from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
These classes call for full-time students with the typical program length 20 months or 2,160 hours of instruction.
Following are the specific offerings, hours and resulting credential:
• Carpenter helper: 432 hours for certificate
• Carpenter: 1,296 hours for diploma
• Plumber’s helper: 1,728 hours for certificate
• Electrician’s helper: 2,160 hours for certificate
• General construction: 2,160 hours for diploma
For more information, visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu, or contact Patricia Henderson, (423) 543-0070, extension 1004.