KINGSPORT — Want to learn the fundamentals of carpentry, residential electrical wiring, residential plumbing and block and brick laying?
Now's your change to get started early in the new year.
These adult career technical education classes are coming to the former Sullivan North High School campus, now owned by Kingsport City Schools (KCS), in January.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced the class offerings will start with the spring semester. TCAT will occupy the former CTE area at the back of the school, which most recently housed Sullivan North High and Middle school that closed in May.
KCS is planning to start using the rest of the building and campus for the new home of Sevier Middle School in the fall of 2023 after an $18 million renovation. The goal is eventually for the TCAT operation to serve secondary students, but for now the programs are adults only.
These Building Construction Technology training programs offered by TCAT Elizabethton will start Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Kingsport Extension Campus located at Sullivan North High School, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The training will also encompass standards, codes, and regulations governing the phases of the general building construction field. Classes meet from 7:30 a. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
These classes call for full-time students with the typical program length 20 months or 2,160 hours of instruction.
Following are the specific offerings, hours and resulting credential:
• Carpenter Helper: 432 hours for certificate
• Carpenter, 1296 hours for diploma
• Plumber's helper: 1728 hours for certificate
• Electrician's helper: 2160 hours for certificate
• General Construction: 2160 hours for diploma
For more information, going online to visit these programs on the TCAT Elizabethton website, www.tcatelizabethton.edu, or contact Patricia Henderson, (423) 543-0070, extension 1004, for additional information.