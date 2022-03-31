BLOUNTVILLE — When it comes to a local community college, A&P is all about the aviation of today and tomorrow instead of a grocery store chain of yesteryear.
The Northeast State Community College Aviation Department recently earned a certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enhance the aviation technology degree program.
The program received the FAA Powerplant certification in February. With the Powerplant note secured, Northeast State ranks as the only community college in the state with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications available to students.
“This is a tremendous milestone for our program, the college, and the region,” said Richard Blevins, assistant professor and chair of the Aviation Technology program.
“It has been very challenging but very gratifying as well,” he added. “We are able to meet any aviation company’s requirement qualifications for aviation mechanics.”
A&P EXPLAINED
The Airframe and Powerplant certifications are generally known as an A&P because most candidates choose to complete both.
The certifications must be earned at an FAA-certified institution or by other means to perform all maintenance, repairs or tests on an aircraft.
A&P-licensed mechanics perform many maintenance and alteration tasks on aircraft, including the engines, aircraft structure, avionics and various sub-systems. The general aviation courses along with the A&P certifications require 1,900 hours of training.
NEWS CAME IN EARLY FEBRUARY
FAA officials notified Blevins of the certification during the first week of February. The FAA awarded the Air Agency Certificate and Airframe Certificate rating to the Aviation Technology program in January 2021. The Air Agency designation and Airframe rating granted the FAA’s Part 147 Airframe certification to Northeast State as an aviation teaching institution.
“It took a lot to get here,” said Blevins, who joined Northeast State in 2015 when the college launched the Aviation Technology program. “We went through many FAA inspections; we had to write thirty-plus courses plus all the manuals were written to get certified.”
Northeast State offers the associate of applied science degree in aviation technology with concentrations in airframe and powerplant. The program also features a technical certificate in aviation maintenance technology.
The FAA Powerplant and Airframe certifications give students the option to pursue becoming aviation mechanics.
Students pursuing the AAS degree program learn skills associated with the repair and installation of aviation electronics, aircraft structures and aircraft mechanical systems. Students also develop core skills in fuselage and sheet metal repair, electrical systems, hydraulics and aircraft repair.
The Aviation Technology program operates in the Northeast State Aviation (NSA) Center at Tri-Cities Airport, which adjoins the main Blountville campus. The aviation center classrooms and laboratories opened to students in October of last year.
AVIONICS COMING THIS FALL
In addition to A&P pathways, the department will offer an avionics certificate beginning in fall 2022. This parallel certificate opened to students in 2021 with classes beginning last fall.
The term “avionics” refers to the aircraft instrumentation used by pilots in the cockpit. An aircraft’s dashboard includes instruments such as the altimeter, engine function, vertical speed indicator, fuel level and oil pressure readings among others. An avionics certification enables a mechanic to disassemble those instruments and perform maintenance or repairs.
“The avionics certificate combined with the A&P certification gives the student the mechanical knowledge over every aspect of an aircraft,” Blevins said. “Only a technician with an avionics certificate can perform internal maintenance on those instruments.”
The program welcomed a new cohort of students through the five-semester curriculum path in fall 2021. Blevins said the program had a waiting list for students seeking to pursue the degree. The first class of students earning AAS degrees with both the Airframe and Powerplant certifications is scheduled to graduate in August.
“For our students in our area, they’ve never had an opportunity quite like this before, because Airframe and Powerplant mechanics are in high demand all over the country,” Blevins said. “Students who commit themselves for two years walk out with a great career.”
