A Korean auto part supplier will locate its first U.S. manufacturing facility, Sungwoo Hitech America Corp, at Washington County’s industrial park in Telford.
Phase one of the project will involve a $40 million investment and create 117 new jobs by 2025.
“This is an historic day for creating new manufacturing jobs for Washington County and our region,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said. “I want to thank Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner, Bob Rolfe, Mr. Myung-Keun Lee, Chairman and CEO of Sungwoo Hitech and our Washington County Commissioners for making today possible.”
Sungwoo Hitech America has purchased the former Alo Tennessee, Inc. production facility to begin operations in the U.S. The 380,000-square-foot facility was the largest existing manufacturing structure available in Northeast Tennessee.
