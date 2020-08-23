By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — As Sullivan County students head back to the classroom in a hybrid — or blended — learning format on Monday, yellow school buses will be transporting the system’s students to and from school for the first time in more than five months.
All routes will be the same as the 2019-20 school year, when busing ended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday and Tuesday, “A” schedule students are to attend schools in person, and Thursday and Friday “B” schedule students are to attend. All students will utilize virtual learning on Wednesdays, plus the other two days they’re not in school.
Students in the Virtual Learning Academy remain remote learners every day of the week, as will students whose parents or guardians request online learning five days a week through the “remote choice option” instead of the hybrid model. Of more than 8,800 enrolled for 2020-21, more than 1,800 have opted for the Virtual Learning Academy, which is all online.
Kingsport City Schools is in all-virtual mode until further notice, while Bristol Tennessee Schools are returning grades pre-K through 6 in person on Monday and grades 7-12 in a hybrid format, two days a week in the building and the other three virtual.
How the hybrid plan works
“On Aug. 7, 2020, our Board of Education decided for all schools to transition from online instruction to our blended or hybrid learning model, beginning on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020,” the school system posted, citing a statement from Director of Schools David Cox on Thursday.
The vote was 4-3, with later public comment and online survey information ranging from calls to remain all virtual as it has been since Aug. 5 or to go 100% in person. However, school system officials said physical distancing requirements cannot be met will all face-to-face students in attendance.
“Your school(s) either have or will be in touch with you to let you know if your student(s) will follow an A or a B schedule. Students following the A schedule will attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and will continue with online learning Wednesday through Friday. Students following the B schedule will continue online Monday through Wednesday and attend in person on Thursdays and Fridays.”
As Cox said Wednesday, students who had originally opted for in-person learning can remain virtual learners — in lieu of attending on the two days they would normally return in person in the hybrid model — if they follow the guidelines for the remote choice option.
“Several parents have asked that their student(s) be allowed to continue learning online exclusively as we implement the Blended or Hybrid learning model,” the statement said.
“We can accommodate requests but ask that you follow the guidelines and procedures of your school to enroll in the remote choice option. We ask that in making the request to continue online learning that you make a commitment through the end of the first nine weeks, which is Oct. 9, 2020, or until the district returns all students to in-person learning.”
As for busing, Transportation Supervisor Billy Miller said that “all buses will be running the same route as last year beginning on Monday, Aug. 24. There have been no changes to any routes at this time. Please visit the Sullivan County Schools website for route information.”
He also pointed out several new drivers this year have been driving their routes early and identifying their stops.