Last year was not a good one for students competing in forensics, since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a cancellation of Virginia’s state championship competition.
This year, however, saw three Southwest Virginia high schools within a 12-mile radius come back to capture first- and second-place trophies despite a few technological and geographic challenges.
J.I. Burton forensics coach Tracy Sharpe, Central coach Jan Thompson and Eastside coach Shane Burke all credited their respective students with adapting to Zoom and dodgy broadband connections because of a thunderstorm during Saturday’s state championship.
The students performed a range of material from extemporaneous speeches, prose and poetry to interpretations of humorous and dramatic literature.
“These three are amazing,” Sharpe said of her team: juniors Shamiyeh Noel, Noah Elkins and Elora Hutchinson. “They overcame the technology and practiced over Zoom, and the competition was virtual and different for everybody this year.”
Sharpe, a math teacher who has coached the Burton team for nine years, said adapting to what has been an in-person activity before judges and audiences showed that her students could meet the challenge to take second place in the Region 1A state forensics competition.
Technology and nature added their own challenges, though.
“In the middle of a rainstorm, our internet connection went out in the middle of a performance,” Sharpe said, “but we were able to use hotspots to get reconnected.”
Thompson, who coached forensics in a 37-year career with the Wise County school system before continuing as a volunteer coach since 2011 and saw her team of 16 take first place in the state Region 2A competition, said her students also faced an internet outage Saturday along with competition for Wi-Fi bandwidth with spectators at Saturday’s Central High football game.
Geography and other sports also posed barriers that two of Thompson’s students overcame. Jaylen Bowman was competing in a swim meet on Saturday but managed to fit races in with his performance: a humorous interpretation with teammate Jessica Cook that required them to coordinate over Zoom while in two places.
Izah Qureshi had to remain in Pakistan during a visit but performed her work via international web connection.
“Everything this season was not normal times 90,” Thompson said.
Eastside’s Burke, with 15 students, also coped with dodgy internet service to bring home a first-place title in the Region 1A finals, putting Eastside and Burton at the top of that competition.
“Forensics is stressful in a good year,” Burke said, “but with having to perform via Zoom and with the technology issues, they handled plenty of stress and they did well.”
While all three teams fielded their share of veterans in Saturday’s competition, Eastside saw six first-time team members, including three eighth-graders.
Kyleigh Harmon, an eighth-grade team member from St. Paul, said her first time in forensics was not what she expected with pandemic- enforced remote work.
“Without Mr. Burke’s help and help from the team, it would have been a lot harder,” Harmon said. “It was a good experience virtually, though, thanks to all who worked with me.”
All three coaches credited their teams with plenty of cooperation, practice, mutual support and hard work while balancing normal class work, family life, jobs and other extracurricular activities in a pandemic-altered school year.
“With virtual (performances) it was so hard to even know how to do it or if it would work,” Thompson said. “It was very hard to figure out, but it all worked.”