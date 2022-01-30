Cool weather brought out the puffy jackets for people and dogs alike on Saturday. Kingsport saw a high of 29 degrees with a low of 15 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Yet, folks in scarves, beanies, jackets and gloves still braved the cold in downtown over the weekend. Stevee Thompson even brought a jacket with the words “It’s cold outside” across it for his dachshund, Saltán, on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, Sunday is set for a high of 45 and a low of 25 followed by increased temperatures throughout the week.
