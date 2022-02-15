ROGERSVILLE — An alumna of Rogersville Middle School decided to open Shea’s Closet in memory of her late son, who enjoyed giving back to others.
Seven years ago, Tonya Shortt lost her 23-year-old son Shea Collins in a tragic accident. Shortt had her son when she was young and raised him as a single mom while working through school.
Shortt said her son was generous even as a child.
“Shea had a giving heart,” Shortt said. “He was always giving his clothes away and having me fix lunch for kids at school. We were involved with an organization in Morristown where we handed out food to the homeless.”
Ever since Collins’ passing, Shortt has done something to give back to people in honor of her son around the time of his birthday, Dec. 12. The first three years, she collected toys for the shelter she volunteered at with Collins in Morristown. One year she handed out teddy bears at the children’s hospital, and last year she sponsored a family for Christmas.
“Every year, I try to do something in his memory,” Shortt said. “I didn’t always announce it because it wasn’t the recognition that I wanted; I did it because it makes my heart feel good.”
This year, Shortt decided to do something different, so she called her cousin Jason Roach, the principal at Rogersville Middle School, to create a community closet using Collins’ clothing.
“I went in his room and thought about what I could do with his clothes, so I called my cousin Jason Roach to give clothes to children who might need them,” Shortt said.
The closet includes many different items, including shoes, shirts, party dresses, deodorant, hygiene items, backpacks and more.
According to Roach and Shortt, the closet is not only open to students at RMS, but students from other schools are welcome to get items they need as well.
When Shortt started working on creating the closet, she posted on Facebook about it and received a flood of community support.
“I posted it on Facebook and wasn’t prepared for the outpouring of people that wanted to contribute to this,” Shortt said. “It grew a lot bigger than I planned because I had so many people reaching out to help.”
Shortt said that since she has opened the closet, she has learned about how much of a need there is for this type of help.
“I now realize because so many people have let me know how much of a need there is in this community,” Shortt said.
Shortt said school officials are trying to promote the closet as a cool place so kids won’t feel bad about needing something.
Roach said that once the stigma goes away, he thinks the closet will benefit many children.
Matt Hixson, director of schools for Hawkins County, said it is remarkable how Shortt was able to turn her pain into action to help others.
“Anytime a parent goes through a tragedy such as that experienced by the Shortt family and immediately turns that grief into action, it amazes me,” Hixson said. “I am so thankful for and proud of Tonya Shortt, her husband, Milburn Shortt, and Douglas Reed for their efforts in relaying this vision of student support and for seeing that vision through to reality. In honor of her son, Shae Collins, Shae’s Closet at RMS will provide for basic needs and will be accessible to countless Hawkins County and Rogersville Middle students well into the future.”
Shortt said it was important to her that the first clothes hung in the closet belonged to Shea.
Roach said Shea would be happy that his clothes are making a difference in the lives of others.
“Shea as an early 20-year-old had a kid’s heart,” Roach said. “He loved helping and making a difference (in the lives of others). If he knew the things he once loved could help kids who might just need a little something, he would be pleased.”
Shortt said she believes her son would be proud of her.
“I think Shea would be excited,” Shortt said. “He was always telling his friends he was proud of me and my volunteering. He would love it; that was just his nature.”
Shortt said every day without her son is hard, but she tries to make sure that Collins’ legacy of giving lives on.
“Mothers who have lost their children too soon feel like people forget about our children, so we do things like this to make sure people don’t forget them,” Shortt said. “Every day is hard because they’re not here, but we try to find things to make our hearts feel better.”
Shortt said she has a surplus of items to fill the closet once it is empty. She also said that she might expand the closet to other schools in the future.