After experiencing a tragedy within his family, a Hawkins County man created “stop boxes” for all the schools in the county system to provide students a way to share their concerns and problems with staff.
On Nov. 21, 2021, Alec Lawson, an 18-year-old senior at Volunteer High School, took his own life.
In the following weeks, Alec’s father, Micah Lawson, and Micah’s fiancé, Heather Locke, discovered that the young man had been bullied. They learned about the incidents through messages from his peers and a journal that Alec kept on his phone.
“After Alec’s passing was announced on social media, his family immediately began receiving messages from friends and peers who shared stories of the bullying that Alec faced,” Locke said in a Facebook post in November. “They spoke of a choker/collar that we were unaware of and was told when he wore it, he would face ridicule from others in the form of barking. He was harassed for being a quiet kid, picked on for being a rule follower, looked down on for showing respect to other students and teachers and made to feel like a complete outsider for possessing the exact qualities so many individuals lack today. The exact qualities that would have set Alec apart and help him succeed in the real world after high school. The qualities we all hope for our children to possess were the ones he was bullied for as a current student.”
Micah Lawson said the journal talked about Alec’s double life.
“It kind of gave us a better understanding about what all he was dealing with because we had no idea. He was basically living two different lives because he was hiding it so well from us all the pain he was dealing with at school from the bullying and just feeling severely depressed,” Lawson said.
At Alec’s funeral, his family learned from others that he had gone out of his way to reach out to his peers.
“Even though he was dealing with issues himself, Alec was still helping others,” Locke said. “We honestly had so many (people come up to us at the funeral). This one little girl even said that Alec had talked her out of committing suicide one week before his own.”
After hearing about Alec from his classmates, Locke said it changed the way his loved ones viewed the situation.
“Hearing other kids tell us how hard Alec had tried to reach out and help, it kind of changed our whole perspective on it,” Locke said. “We wanted to do something to honor him. We want to make him proud.”
Lawson said after talking to those kids, he made the choice to create suggestion boxes that he calls “stop boxes” for all the schools in the Hawkins County system.
“The stop box is for anything the kids can’t stop on their own that they need help with. (That way) the school can get the right resources to help them,” Lawson said.
Lawson ordered the metal boxes on Amazon and covered them with vinyl. The money for the boxes was provided by many members of the community, and the vinyl was donated by Dark Hollow Homestead.
Each box notes that it is in memory of someone and also lists those who donated money to purchase it. Lawson got two boxes for each of the three high schools, two boxes for each of the middle schools, and one box for each elementary school.
Lawson said he wants to prevent other families from going through the tragedy of suicide.
“We’re just trying to keep another family from having to go through the hell we went through,” Lawson said.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he believes the boxes will help students speak out.
“Through the tragedy of losing his son, Alec, Mr. Lawson has turned his grief into action, creating boxes students can utilize to submit concerns, suggestions or simply let staff know what may be occurring behind the scenes,” Hixson said. “These suggestions will be collected consistently and dealt with confidentially. With access to these confidential boxes, it is our hope that students utilize these to truly help each other and allow staff to help our students with serious issues that may not be known otherwise.”
Volunteer High School Principal Greg Sturgill said it is encouraging to see something positive come out of a tragedy.
“I wish we could bring Alec back, but it’s nice to see [his dad] doing something to make sure no other student goes through the same thing,” Sturgill said.
Lawson and Locke said since Alec’s suicide, they have learned a lot about mental health and are working to possibly open a Celebration Recovery in Hawkins County and offer a teen program called The Landing.
They believe more mental health resources are needed in Hawkins County.
“My son had six months left of school, and he would have been done with high school,” Lawson said. “Six months and he would have never had to look back at this, but he just couldn’t see past the bad things.”
Lawson said other schools have reached out about getting boxes as well.