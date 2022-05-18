WISE — The SWVA Economic Forum returns to UVA Wise next week.
The forum’s theme, “Building for the Future,” will explore ideas and innovations in new industries and emerging markets, workforce and talent development, childcare, and housing.
The event, hosted by UVA Wise Economic Development and GO Virginia Region One, will be held at the college’s David J. Prior Convocation Center and online in a hybrid format on May 25.
“We know that we must continue to build for the future,” said UVA Wise Economic Development and GO Virginia Region One Director Kalen Hunter. “Together as a region, we must do so by continuing to create a vibrant workforce, address housing demands, provide quality childcare and healthcare, and capitalize on our region’s natural assets to provide an excellent quality of life for members of our communities.”
Larry Terry II, executive director of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, will emcee the conference, which will feature Virginia Economic Development Partnership Director and CEO Jason El Koubi.
El Koubi will present the “State of the Region,” an in-depth look at where things stand two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and what to expect on the horizon.
Other presentations and panel discussions will address issues such as workforce availability, childcare shortages, the region’s housing availability and recruiting workers.
United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton will be among the stakeholders on a childcare and workforce panel, where he will discuss the United Way’s Ready SWVA child care initiative.
The “Betting on Southwest Virginia” panel, featuring Karen Hester, owner of Cranberry Lane, and Virginia Tourism Corporation’s President and CEO Rita McClenny will examine opportunities for regional entrepreneurs with the impending opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia.
The “Talent, Talent & More Talent,” panel will provide insight into the nationwide workforce shortage, current workforce and regional trends, and solutions.
Chris Thompson, director of Strategic Housing at Virginia Housing, and Zachary Mannheimer, founder and CEO of Alquist, will lead a panel discussion on “Housing for the Future.” Panelists will look at ways to address the needs for workforce housing, affordable housing and revitalizing aging housing.