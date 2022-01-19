BLOUNTVILLE — The full Sullivan County Commission will get its first look Thursday night at a resolution to commit $10 million in federal relief money for use in making up a $13 million shortfall in funding needed to complete construction of new jail facilities.
The county’s budget committee voted unanimously in favor of recommending the move during a meeting Wednesday.
County Finance Director Larry Bailey gave a short presentation detailing the most recent information released regarding the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), from which Sullivan County will receive $30 million.
Most of the money is required to be used in ways somehow linked to COVID-19. But the county and other local governments have known a certain portion of ARPA money could be used for spending not related to the virus. That portion is referred to as “revenue loss” money, and for several months county officials have thought Sullivan County would have about $6 million available in the “revenue loss” category.
That changed last week when Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower sent mayors and finance officials across the state notice the “final rule” issued by the federal government will allow any locality to use up to $10 million of its ARPA funds as “revenue loss,” meaning it can fund any government operation.
Bailey told the county’s finance committee last week that means up to $10 million of Sullivan County’s $30 million in ARPA money could be spent to help offset a $13 million shortfall in funding for the long-anticipated jail construction project.
To date, most requests for funding from Sullivan County’s ARPA money have fallen within the guidelines of being related to COVID-19.
But three requests totaling over $2.5 million would have to come from the $10 million that can be used for anything:
• $1 million for a new firing range for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
• $1 million for additional paving projects by the Sullivan County Highway Department
• Nearly $521,000 for the Misty Waters Homeowner’s Association to assist with residential improvements including plumbing and paving.
After Bailey’s presentation Wednesday to the budget committee, Commissioner Mark Vance asked Bailey if that is the case.
Bailey said it can be done and he hopes it is what the county commission will do with as much of the $10 million as possible. The jail project is considered a high priority, and the county already committed to its completion. Another option to fund it would be a property tax increase.
Vance made a motion to present a resolution to the full commission Thursday night to set aside $10 million of the $30 million for jail construction. Commissioners Joyce Crosswhite and Sam Jones seconded the motion. Ultimately all eight members of the Budget Committee voted “yes” and agreed the resolution would list them all as co-sponsors.
County Mayor Richard Venable thanked them all for supporting such a resolution. Venable, Bailey, Vance and others said it is reasonable that the additional $3 million can be found without a property tax increase.
In 2020, the commission approved issuance of $80 million in bond debt to cover the estimated cost of the new jail space. A premium discount from the bond company resulted in the county receiving $83 million.
From those funds, the county has invested nearly $5.16 million on the project so far, leaving $77.84 million available from the original bond issue.
When bids were opened last month, the low bid, from JA Street, came in at $88,401,000. Additional architectural and construction oversight fees, inspections, tests, furnishings and other costs bring the total needed to complete the project to $91.3 million — $13.46 million more than the $77.84 million left from the original bond issue.
In a called meeting late last month, the commission narrowly approved moving ahead with the project.
The contract between JA Street and Sullivan County for the jail project was signed on Friday.