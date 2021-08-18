17 counts total

ATTEMPTED MURDER OF A POLICE OFFICER

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-25/18.2-3 I

Punishment Range: Class One (2) Felony; Life in prison.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation attempted to kill and murder Chief James Lane, a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of interfering with the performance of the officer's official duties.

USE OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF A FELONY

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-53.1

Punishment Range: Unclassified Felony; Up to 3 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder.

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AFTER FELONY CONVICTION

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-308.2

Punishment Range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary, which carries a mandatory

minimum of 5 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in § 17.1-805.

CARRY A CONCEALED WEAPON

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-308

Punishment Range: Class 1 Misdemeanor; Up to 12 months in jail and/or fine of $2,500.00.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally carry on or about his person, hidden from common observation, a concealed weapon.

BRANDISH A FIREARM

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-282 (A)

Punishment range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully and feloniously point, hold, or brandish a firearm or any'airm·-gas operated weapon or any object similar in appearance, whether capable of be­ing fired or not, in such manner as to reasonably induce fear in the mind of another or hold a firearm a firearm or any air or gas operated weapon in a public place in such a manner as to reasonably induce fear in the mind of another of being shot or injured, this violation occurred upon any public, private or religious elementary, middle or high school, including buildings and grounds or upon public property within 1,000 feet of such school property.

ASSAULT AND BATTER LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: I 8.2-57 (C)

Punishment Range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary, with a mandatory minimum of

6 months.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully and feloniously assault and batter Sgt. Ja­son McConnell of the City of Norton Police Department, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law-enforcement officer, as defined in subsection F of§ 18.2-57, engaged in the perfor­mance of his public duties.

USE OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF FELONY ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-53.1

Punishment Range: Unclassified Felony; Up to 3 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing felony assault and batter Sgt. Jason McConnell of the City of Norton Police Department.

AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-51.2 (A)

Punishment Range: Class 2 Felony; Up to Life in prison.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland unlawfully and feloniously did maliciously stab, cut or wound Chief James Lane, City of Norton Police Department with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill, causing permanent and significant physical impairment.

USE OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF AGGRAVATED MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-53.1

Punishment Range: Unclassified Felony; Up to 3 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing felony aggravated malicious wounding of Chief James Lane, City of Norton Police Department.

MALICIOUS BODILY INJURY TO LAW-ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-51.1

Punishment Range: An unclassified felony; Up to 30 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 2 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously cause bodily injury to City of Norton Chief of Police James Lane with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill, and knowing or having reason to know that such other person is a law-enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of his public duties as a law enforcement officer.

USE OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF

MALICIOUS BODILY INJURY TO A LAW-ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 202 I.

Statute: 18.2-53.1

Punishment Range: Unclassified Felony; Up to 3 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing felony malicious wounding of Chief James Lane, City of Norton Police Department, a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his public duties as a law enforcement officer.

SHOOT INTO A VEHICLE

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 202 I

Statute: 18.2-154

Punishment Range: Class 4 Felony; Up to IO years in the penitentiary.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously shoot at a motor vehicle when occupied by City of Norton Chief of Police James Lane, whereby the life of James Lane was put in peril.

SHOOT FROM A STREET

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-280

Punishment Range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, and willfully discharge a fire­arm in a street in a city or town, and such conduct resulted in bodily injury to another person.

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A FIREARM

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-56.1 (A, 1)

Punishment Range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully and feloniously handle a firearm in a man­ner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life and caused the seri­ous bodily injury of another person resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-415

Punishment Range: A class 1 misdemeanor, carrying up to 12 months in jail.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, with the intent to cause public inconven­ience, annoyance, or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, while in a street, highway, or in a pub­lic place, engage in conduct having a direct tendency to cause acts of violence by the person or persons at whom, individually, such conduct is directed.

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021

Statute: 18.2-137(B, ii)

Punishment Range: Class 6 Felony; Up to 5 years in the penitentiary.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, intentionally, and feloniously damage property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to the City of Norton.

USE OF A FIREARM IN THE COMMISSION OF FELONY DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY

Date of Offense: On or about 07 May 2021.

Statute: 18.2-53.1

Punishment Range: Unclassified Felony; Up to 3 years in the penitentiary; which carries a mandatory minimum of 3 years.

Summary of Offense: James Dyer Buckland did unlawfully, feloniously, use, attempt to use, or display in a threatening manner a firearm while committing felony destruction of property.