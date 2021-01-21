Virginia’s 38th Senate District voters have a Democratic candidate for the March 23 special election, while results of Thursday’s Republican nominating canvass were not known at press time.
Democrat and family/women’s health nurse practitioner Laurie Buchwald of Radford got her party’s nod on Thursday.
The 38th District seat became vacant Jan. 1 after the death of Sen. A. Ben Chafin Jr. of complications from COVID-19.
Buchwald, who announced her candidacy on Thursday morning, has political experience including two terms as a Radford City Council member and a 2015 run for the state 12th District Delegate’s seat. She has also served on various professional and government boards and councils, including terms on the state Department of Professional and Occupational Regulations under governors Tim Kaine and Bob McDonnell.
“I’m all about the health of this district,” Buchwald said on Thursday, “not just people’s personal health but the district’s economic health and environmental health. I grieve for the family of Sen. Chafin, and that’s why I’ve waited until now to announce.”
Republican 38th Senate District Committee Chairman Jack W. Morgan said an announcement was expected on Thursday night, but official results from Thursday’s Republican Party canvass across the district were not available at late Thursday. The canvass saw six candidates:
• Buchanan County resident and Appalachian School of Law professor Chad Dotson
• Dickenson County Sheriff’s Deputy Jony Baker
• Tazewell County self-described farming mother Kimberly Lowe
• Lebanon, Virginia Town Council member Elijah Leonard
• Tazewell County Board of Supervisors member Travis Hackworth
• Tazewell County lawyer Tamara Neo
Persons planning to vote in the special election have until Tuesday, March 2, at 5 p.m. to register to vote if not registered or to update an existing registration.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Friday, March 12. Absentee ballot requests must be received by your local general registrar by 5 p.m. that day.