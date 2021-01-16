ABINGDON — A Grundy, Virginia, man arrested in 2020 for illegal gun sales in Buchanan and Wise counties has been sentenced to two years’ federal probation.
According to Western District of Virginia acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar, 78-year-old Leon St. Clair pleaded guilty in October to charges of selling firearms without a license.
According to Bubar, St. Clair was identified as one of various unlicensed sellers during a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation into gun sales at Southwest Virginia flea markets.
St. Clair, according to court documents, admitted to “buying, displaying and selling numerous long guns and handguns” at the Indian Mountain Trade Center on U.S. Route 23 near Wise and at a Grundy warehouse parking lot from October 2019 to June 2020.
As part of the guilty plea, St. Clair forfeited 12 shotguns, three rifles, a Chinese-manufactured AK-47S rifle and an unspecified Russian destructive device.