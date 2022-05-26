WISE — The man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler has been declared competent to stand trial.
Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins made the ruling Tuesday during a video hearing with 33-year old Michael Donivan White, according to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood.
White appeared from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where he has been held since his arrest. He faces aggravated murder and felony murder charges in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting death of Chandler.
Chandler had responded to a call just outside the town limits, where investigators say he was shot while in the driveway of the house at the scene. White was arrested by Kingsport police and federal marshals at a Kingsport motel about 16 hours after the incident. Chandler died about an hour before White’s arrest.
White changed his attorney after court-appointed defense counsel Greg J. Baker filed a motion Dec. 9 to withdraw.
Baker cited several pending cases with the Big Stone Gap Police Department and Wise County Sheriff’s Department as a potential conflict with officers and deputies in both law enforcement agencies.
Abingdon attorney Mark Haugh was appointed in December as White’s lawyer.
Hood said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and co-prosecutor Suzanne Kerney-Quillen from the state Attorney General’s Office proposed that hearings be held every 60 days starting in July for motions in the case, Hood said, while Elkins tentatively set February for a three-week trial in the case.
White’s original trial date had been set for April this year.
A decision on hearing dates could be made as soon as Thursday, Hood said.