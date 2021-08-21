KINGSPORT — Parking was tight along Broad Street Saturday, but for a good cause.
The Fraternal Order of Police Burgess Mills Lodge’s annual Broad Street Cruise and Car Show brought hundreds of spectators to downtown Kingsport and more than 300 cars spanning a century of American automotive nostalgia.
Burgess Mills Lodge President Paul Gray said the organization’s two-decade involvement in the show means that local youth-oriented charities such as the Sullivan County Child Advocacy Center and the Police Explorers program benefit from the proceeds.
“We saw attendance back up after last year and the pandemic,” Gray said, adding that Saturday’s participation was back up to the 300-vehicle level from 2019.
Most car enthusiasts would have recognized Saturday’s lineup on sight: GTO’s, Mustangs, Chevelles, Dodge Darts, Cadillacs, Pontiacs, Monte Carlos, Studebakers, Bel Airs, Buicks, Thunderbirds, and Corvettes. Owners and spectators alike talked shop and admired the restoration work and spotless engine compartments open to view.
The music from loudspeakers also fit with a summer day of cruising over several decades: Fats Domino, Elvis, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers, Johnny Cash, and the B-52s. A 1940 Chevy parked in front of a barber shop almost brought the image and smell of a fresh buzz cut and Butch Wax to mind.
Jim Wallace of Kingsport stood near his replica Shelby Cobra as it gleamed in the morning sun.
“I always wanted a Cobra but an original was out of my price range,” Wallace said with a laugh.
Starting in 2012 with a kit, Wallace built his dream Cobra with a Ford 351 engine and a five-speed transmission over a year and a half.
“I’ve had it up to 100 miles per hour or so a time or two,” Wallace said, grinning, “but not in fifth. You get the feel of driving a Cobra. People who own a real Cobra don’t drive them.”
Amy Nelson and Sandy Sutherland share two parts of their lives: Amy’s husband and Sandy’s son, Alan Nelson, and Alan’s 1969 Mustang.
“We bought it in 1970 and gave it to Alan when he came of age,” Sutherland said, “and he’s kept it since.”
Amy Nelson said the Mustang is one of two in the Nelson family’s fleet of vehicles along with a green Mustang owned by their son.
“(Alan’s) usually the one cleaning and waxing it,” Amy Nelson said.
Walking along the lines of cars could bounce a person back and forth in time. A 1950 Studebaker with a plastic skeleton sitting on the bumper also bore an airbrushed front plate with a reference to “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.” A few cars up from there, a 2018 Tesla bore posters explaining how it runs on 100% American-produced electricity. Farther down the row, a yellow 1950 Cadillac convertible looked like it had just rolled out of the showroom.
Lucian Haynes of Colonial Heights cruised about the stretch of vehicles in his 1932 Ford two-door with its Yosemite Sam decal and the warning to “back off.”
“I’m 81, and I’ve owned this for 60 years,” Haynes said. “It’s got a Chevy engine, and I’m still working on it.”