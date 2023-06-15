BRISTOL, Tennessee – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services cut the ribbon on its four newly installed fast chargers for electric vehicles at The Pinnacle shopping center on Thursday as part of Fast Charge TN.

Fast Charge TN is a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Seven States Power Corp.

