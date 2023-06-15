Seven States Power Corp. Vice President of Partnerships & Project Development Lance Irwin, BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, City of Bristol, Tenn. Mayor Vince Turner, BTES Board Chair Erin Downs, Sullivan County, Tenn. Mayor Richard Venable and TVA Senior Manager of Energy Services and Programs Ray Knotts.
Seven States Power Corp. Vice President of Partnerships & Project Development Lance Irwin, BTES CEO Clayton Dowell, City of Bristol, Tenn. Mayor Vince Turner, BTES Board Chair Erin Downs, Sullivan County, Tenn. Mayor Richard Venable and TVA Senior Manager of Energy Services and Programs Ray Knotts.
Provided
Provided
The four new stations are in the parking lot beside Boot Barn (near the Tesla chargers).
BRISTOL, Tennessee – Bristol Tennessee Essential Services cut the ribbon on its four newly installed fast chargers for electric vehicles at The Pinnacle shopping center on Thursday as part of Fast Charge TN.
Fast Charge TN is a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Seven States Power Corp.
The installation is part of the regional Fast Charge Network that covers major travel corridors across TVA’s seven-state service area and complements the broader efforts of the National Electric Highway Coalition.
The coalition seeks to enable long-distance EV travel by placing fast chargers along interstates and major highways throughout the United States.
The four new stations are in the parking lot beside Boot Barn, near the Tesla chargers.
“We are participating in Fast Charge TN because we want to help eliminate range anxiety for people who want to own and drive electric vehicles,” said BTES CEO Clayton Dowell. “The funding from TVA and TDEC makes it possible to add fast chargers in our community by providing 80% of the project cost.”
BTES Board Chair Erin Downs said: “This charging location does more than charge cars -- it connects Bristol, Tennessee to the Fast Charge Network and plays an important role in putting our region on the leading edge of the new electric economy.”
TVA and TDEC have brought together local power companies, state and local government partners, and others to pave the way for over 200,000 EVs on Tennessee Valley roads by 2028.
According to BTES, benefits that EVs bring to the Tennessee Valley region are significant:
• Attracting good jobs -- $13.8 billion in EV and battery manufacturing have helped create over 10,000 EV-related jobs.
• Reducing carbon emissions from gasoline vehicles by almost 1 million metric tons per year or the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by 1 million acres of US forests in one year.
• Reinvesting $120 million in the local economy every year from electric refueling.
• Saving drivers up to $1,000 in fuel and maintenance costs every year.
“Transportation is the region’s largest source of air pollution, so using TVA’s ever-cleaner power to fuel cars is our biggest opportunity for better air quality," said Ray Knotts, TVA Senior Manager, Energy Services and Programs. "Plus, our region is able to capitalize on this new technology and has become one of the nation’s leading areas for EV manufacturing."
A clean environment helps drive economic development, said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “TDEC is partnering with TVA and BTES on these charging stations to continue Tennessee’s environmental and economic momentum while further entrenching our state as the epicenter of the electric vehicle transition.”
Betsey Kirk McCall is President and CEO of Seven States Power Corp. “This project is the latest example of how partnerships between private, public, and nonprofit entities can produce lasting real-world impacts on our economy and environment.”
To learn more about the Fast Charge Network, calculate how much money an EV could save you or locate EV charging stations on your travel route, check out https://energyright.com/ev/.