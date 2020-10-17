BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Bristol Tennessee police responded to a Saturday morning shooting that left three people dead.
Officers from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to Trammell Road to a report of shots fired at a residence. Upon making entry into the house, officers discovered two female victims and a male, believed to be the suspect, deceased inside the residence.
Investigators are still working the scene and additional information will be made available as soon as possible.
"The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time," said a news release.