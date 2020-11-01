Detective Chris Odle of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is the recipient of the 2020 Mark Vance Award.
The honor is named for the BTPD officer murdered in the line of duty on Nov. 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic violence case. Since 2005, the award has been given each year to an officer who exemplifies the high standards and professionalism required of law enforcement officers investigating domestic violence cases.
Odle received the award in a ceremony Friday.
District Attorney Barry Staubus delivered opening remarks.
Assistant District Attorney Mike Filetti, who has worked for six years in the DA’s office, serves as a vulnerable adult (VAPIT) prosecutor and child abuse prosecutor.
“I could take any case that Chris Odle has worked, be it a VAPIT case or a child abuse case, to talk about his professionalism and dedication to protecting victims and seeking justice for the abused,” Filetti said. “But I cannot talk about Chris without talking about Gabby; and I cannot talk about Gabby without talking about Chris. When Chris called me in late May about Gabby Kennedy, I asked him a question I ask all detectives that work these types of cases: ‘Do you believe her?’ Chris said he did and from that point on I knew that I could believe her too because I trust Chris. Chris and I worked through the case and we experienced several roadblocks, but he never gave up. He kept digging and looking for more evidence because he had become Gabby’s big brother, willing to do anything to protect and help her.
“When I met with Gabby I saw what Chris meant. Gabby was just good and a true hero for standing up to her monster. Chris saw that in her too. I think I speak for Chris when I say one of our regrets is that we did not get to prosecute Gabby’s monster. We did not get to use the laws of Tennessee to punish him appropriately. More importantly, Gabby did not get to take the witness stand and tell what her monster did to her in front of a judge and jury. Gabby’s monster thought he silenced her, but I look at the news and the posts on social media and I see her legacy living on through so many. So many that want to do and be better. I know Gabby has had that affect on me and Chris. We will continue to fight for those who need us.”
Staubus said an estimated 40% of his office’s current case load involves some form of domestic violence.
“The events of approximately two weeks ago demonstrate how pernicious, dangerous, and deadly domestic violence can be,” Staubus said. “Not only was the promise of 17-year-old Gabby Kennedy’s life ended, along with that of her mother, Kristina Robinson, but the tragedy deeply affected her father and brother and extended family. We witnessed the expression of grief and love throughout the community. But even through the death and destruction of domestic violence, there is still hope. Hope expressed through Branch House and the many counselors, therapists, law enforcement and medical personnel who contribute to this fight. That is why we are here today, to recognize those who continue to battle domestic violence, stand up for victims, and work to make our community safer.”