BLOUNTVILLE — Bristol Motor Speedway’s owners are asking the state to order Sullivan County to drop the value of the “World’s Fastest Half Mile,” for property tax calculations, by about $46 million.
The Sullivan County Property Assessor’s office apparently worked with BMS legal representatives last year to lower the appraisal on at least some parcels owned by Bristol Motor Speedway LLC, according to tax records and a portion of a brief written response provided to the Times News by BMS Vice President of Communications Becky Cox on the business’ behalf.
Julie Bennett, vice president and general counsel at BMS, confirmed to the Times News on Friday that the business had filed a complaint with the Sullivan County Board of Equalization earlier this year in an attempt to have the assessor’s appraisal lowered.
The basis of the complaint: land and improvements are appraised at more than their fair market value.
Bennett said that complaint is now headed to the Tennessee Board of Equalization, but no hearing date has been set.
A copy of the complaint obtained by the Times News indicates BMS wants the county’s appraisal on various parcels it owns dropped from about $100.7 million to $55 million. The complaint cites state law as stating “the value of property shall be ascertained from the evidence of its sound, intrinsic and immediate value, for purpose of sale between a willing seller and a willing buyer without consideration of speculative value.” It describes the current assessor’s appraisal on the BMS properties as “overvalued based upon appropriate comparable sales.”
BMS got a full appraisal from Integra Realty Resources, including “an analysis of sales of comparable race track and motorsports facilities,” according to the complaint.
Bennett referred the Times News to Cox, who was asked in a telephone conversation to confirm $55 million is what BMS thinks the track is worth based on the business’ appraisal report from Integra and that is the figure it is requesting the county assessor adopt as its appraisal for county property tax purposes. The Times News also asked if Cox could confirm BMS’ negotiations with the county property assessor were the reason the business’ total tax bill decreased from tax year 2018 to tax year 2019 (the deadline for tax year 2019 payments was the end of February 2020).
Cox asked if an email response was OK, was told yes, and later sent the following:
“I am unable to provide specific details regarding your inquiries. Please attribute the following quote to BMS:
“As part of a review of standard business practices, it came to our attention that valuation of BMS property taxes differed greatly from similar properties. We worked with the Property Assessor’s Office to better understand their methodology and an initial adjustment was made based on that discussion. We hired an independent outside appraiser with expertise in motorsports venue assessments to conduct a thorough evaluation and appraisal. We have submitted those findings to the state and asked for an adjustment based on the current appraisal.”