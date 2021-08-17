BLOUNTVILLE — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Related Death Task Force and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Bristol, Virginia, man on murder charges in connection with an overdose death.
According to a news release from TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, TBI special agents and SCSO detectives last year began investigating the suspected overdose death of Christopher Robin Hurley, 39. On Aug. 9, Hurley collapsed at his place of employment in Piney Flats and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he died from fentanyl toxicity. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Anthony Lateze Robinson, 34, provided fentanyl to the victim.
Last week a Sullivan County grand jury returned indictments charging Robinson with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl. Robinson was arrested Tuesday by officers with the Bristol, Virginia, Police Department, Earhart said. He is being held in the Bristol, Virginia, Jail awaiting extradition.
The Sullivan County Drug Related Death Task Force is a partnership between the TBI, 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, SCSO, Bristol, Tennessee, Police Department, Kingsport Police Department, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The goal of the task force is to pursue those distributing deadly drug combinations that are resulting in epidemic levels of addiction and death in Northeast Tennessee.
The task force receives funding through the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) initiative, which uses a multi-disciplinary approach to address public health and safety issues created by the opioid epidemic and other dangerous drug trends.