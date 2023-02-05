BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night.
According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, the alleged victim said she had gone to the residence to check on a friend who had been in an argument with a family member.
According to the release, as the woman approached the residence, Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Clark Drive, came out of the residence and ran after her. The woman said Sly knocked her down and began to assault and strangle her.
She stated she was able to break free and get back to her vehicle, go to another location and wait on deputies. When the deputies arrived, she was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack, according to the release.
Deputies went to the residence on Clark Drive to locate Sly and to check on the welfare of the family member who had been arguing with Sly.
While speaking with Sly, deputies located another victim with injuries to the head and facial area. The second victim was transported to a local medical facility and later died due to the injuries, according to the release.
Sly was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. He remains in the Sullivan County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.
The release said authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.