By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — Back on Dec. 21, 2018, in a prepandemic world before masks and social distancing became the norm, the whole student body of Roosevelt Elementary School was offered a free trip to see a Lady Vols game in Knoxville.
It was the first road trip for Project Hope, a program of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce that grew out of a call for help from then-Roosevelt Principal Kelli Seymour. And the Lady Vols of the University of Tennessee played the Bucs of East Tennessee State in Johnson City.
Since then, the program that helps facilitate and encourage community involvement in schools has grown at Roosevelt and also serves Kennedy and Jackson elementary schools as well as Robinson and Sevier middle schools, and plans are to expand it further.
Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said that Seymour called then-Chamber Foundation Board Chairman Bob Feagins, saying Roosevelt needed help in getting positive reinforcement for students who in many cases don’t get it anywhere else.
“She just wanted to get good people in front of those kids,” Bennett recalled in a phone interview. She, chamber President Wes Burdine and others started helping at the school.
“We started going to the school, reading to the kids and having lunch with them,” Bennett said. Project Hope also started bringing in engineers and other professionals so the students could see what potential career paths could be, and of course the Lady Vols trip.
In addition, students who may show up to school with uncombed hair or dirty clothes can have time and a place to take care of those things at the school, which has a clothes washer and dryer and a salon of sorts for those purposes. It is part of the Fresh Start Morning Club, which was presented to the school board in October of 2019.
Sometimes, it is just a few minutes before school to restart the day that may have begun on a bad note or in a rush, Bennett said.
“The money comes from community donations,” Bennett said.
At Kennedy, Project Hope got picnic tables for outdoor class space, and the program also expanded to nearby Jackson and also to leadership programs at Sevier, where Seymour is the new principal, and Robinson, where those middle schools get visits twice a month to facilitate student leadership.
“We can’t do everything that every school needs,” Bennett said. However, the program can help, and she said some businesses, community groups, civic clubs and churches help within the chamber framework as well as donate time, materials and money in their own programs.
She said the plan is for the program to grow more as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and education, and life, turn back more to what they were in 2018.
Bob Feathers is the volunteer chairman of Project Hope, and Brian Miller is the current chairman of the chamber foundation board.
“We are here to provide hope and provide opportunities,” Bennett said.
KCS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said what makes the program special is the community reaching out to schools and students.
“I just think it really speaks to the power of the community involvement in the lives of children,” True said of “real and impactful” interactions and programs it facilitates.
He said Project Hopes goes beyond school system support for the classrooms, education and mental health of students. He said such opportunities for community involvement are too good to turn down.
“We’re best when we have the engagement of the entire community in the education process,” True said.