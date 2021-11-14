By MIKE STILL
NORTON — Four decades ago, it was the women’s section of Cohen’s Department Store. Almost three decades ago, it was the Virginia-Kentucky Opry with Saturday live music broadcast on radio station WAXM-FM. In recent years, it was the Park Avenue Theater, showing movies.
In 2021, Adam Sturgill and Ben Foy want to return the building to a live music venue.
Sturgill, WAXM’s program director, and station morning show host Foy have been working on bringing live acts to the 226-seat downtown auditorium, with its bare-brick interior and what the two say are pretty good acoustics and an intimate setting for performers and audience alike.
Ralph Stanley II came to the theater a week ago, and Sturgill said it was a good combination of local demand for Stanley’s music and the kinds of regional acts that will fill the building.
“We’re in about five or six shows now,” said Sturgill. “Ralph II has a pretty good following, and that was one of our premiere shows, one that we’d looked forward to for some time. Of course, we’re going to crawl, then walk, then run, so we’re going to try and do a show per month.”
Dec. 11 will bring the Kings Messengers to the Park Avenue Theater stage at 6 p.m. for the group’s Christmas show, Sturgill said.
“Every dime of that show will go to the Hurley flood victims,” said Sturgill. “We’re going to try and do everything we can for them and hope to do other events in the future not just for us but do things for the community as well.”
Admission to the benefit show is $5 with children 12 and under admitted free.
“When we first got started, it was during the height of the pandemic where things started easing up a little bit,” said Foy, who emcees the theater shows. “For a lot of the artists, this was their first stop. They hadn’t been on stage in a long time, and being a small venue with a small crowd works into right what they needed to get the rust off and get back on stage.
“Just about anybody who comes here says, ‘I want to come back,’ ” Foy added.
Foy said the theater also offers a good place for other kinds of gatherings, and Sturgill said the Barter Theater and local arts organization Pro-Art have also held performances there.
Sturgill said Norton’s downtown development in the past two decades has helped make the Park Avenue Theater an even better destination not only for local residents but for folks from the Tri-Cities area. Several restaurants are within a short walk from the theater, Sturgill said, and Norton is less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport or Abingdon.
“We’re at a good little intersection here where we can catch a lot of bands that may be traveling up to the Mountain Arts Center or may be traveling south to play a show on the weekend in Asheville and other places along there,” Sturgill said. “U.S. 23 runs right along all of that. Once people come here and see what we have to offer, I think they’ll certainly come again.”