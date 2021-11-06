NORTON — Two bridges near Norton played a role in the childhoods of Alfred Amburgey and Carl Dingus before they died in combat more than five decades ago.
On Thursday and Friday, families of the two U.S. Army soldiers — who died within two years of each other — gathered as Wise County officials and honor guards dedicated those bridges in their names.
Staff Sgt. Amburgey died after a skirmish near a village south of the Demilitarized Zone turned into a large-scale action between American and North Vietnamese forces on Aug. 25, 1966. Forward observer Cpl. Dingus died with two comrades in their bunker on Feb. 3, 1968, after a hit from an American or South Vietnamese mortar round.
Carl’s brother Larry Dingus — one of seven siblings and five brothers who served in the armed forces — said his family had gone through hard times after their father left in the early 1960s.
“Our family, to put it mildly, was destitute,” Larry said. “Carl left after the first semester of his senior year in high school in 1962 to work in Marion, Indiana. He was always industrious, helping us any way he could.”
The bridge on East Park Avenue, just outside Norton’s city limits, was Carl’s daily gateway to school.
“We lived in a house across a footbridge a few yards away,” Larry said, “and Carl crossed that bridge every day to walk to the old Esserville School, then to Wise Elementary School and then to J.J. Kelly High School.”
By 1966, Carl was drafted into the Army at age 22, and in November 1967 he got orders to South Vietnam. Larry said he was drafted the fall after he graduated in 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force on the advice of brothers Jack and Jim.
“We communicated while he was in Vietnam,” Larry said. “I still have the last letter he sent me. I’d told him to give the Viet Cong hell, and he wrote back saying that the Viet Cong were giving them hell.”
In January 1968, Larry was an enlisted airman with the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing in North Carolina — commanded by then Col. Chuck Yeager — when the wing’s ground element and 75 F-4 Phantom IIs moved to South Korea in three days when North Korea captured the intelligence- gathering ship U.S.S. Pueblo.
“Right after we got to Korea, the chaplain came and got me to tell me that Carl had died on Feb. 3,” Larry said. “I made a trip around the world in three days to go to Korea and back home for his funeral, then I went back to Korea and stayed about eight months.”
Phillip Amburgey, who joined family members Friday for the dedication of the Kent Junction bridge on Alternate Route 58 — about five miles from where Carl Dingus was raised — was 4 when his father died at 36.
Alfred Amburgey had fought in Korea and served in Germany during his 18-year Army career, during which he received the Silver Star, theater service medals for Korea and Vietnam, the Combat Infantryman Badge, an Army Presidential Unit Citation, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Army Good Conduct Medal.
But Phillip has other memories.
“I kind of remember when they came to Fort Ord to tell my mother he had been killed,” Phillip said. “I don’t remember much more about that, but what I do remember about him was his hands and how he liked to work in the garden and raise flowers. The flowers still stand out to me.
“My father also would make figures out of clay, bake them and paint them,” Phillip recalled. “He was an artist.”
Phillip said the Kent Junction bridge frames many of the scenes from his father’s childhood.
“He grew up in Dorchester toward Thackers Branch,” Phillip said, pointing to the Apostolic Church where his father passed by to go to school, play with friends and go to the old Norton Elementary School building still standing at the bridge’s uphill end.
“He would go hunting around here and growing up for him was just like life for the Waltons,” Phillip said.
Phillip and his brothers also served in the armed forces (he joined the Marine Corps) but he looked at Friday’s dedication ceremony as a measure of his father.
“They say there is no greater testament to a person than the people who come in testament to them,” Phillip said. “Seeing the community and his family, that is the testament to who my father was.”
Larry Dingus also sees his brother as an inspiration for his family and himself.
“Carl was always working on plans and ideas for what he wanted to do and to help the family,” he said.