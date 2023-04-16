KINGSPORT — On Friday, the Kingsport Chamber will host 15 pizzerias, national comedians and local breweries for BrewHaHa.

The event will take place at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center; tickets are $48 per person and include pizza and two drinks. Featured comedians included Bryan Morton, Jasmine Ellis and K-VON.

Tickets are available online at the Kingsport Chamber website, KingsportChamber.org. For more information, contact the Kingsport Chamber

at (423) 392-880.

