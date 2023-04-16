KINGSPORT — On Friday, the Kingsport Chamber will host 15 pizzerias, national comedians and local breweries for BrewHaHa.
The event will take place at MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center; tickets are $48 per person and include pizza and two drinks. Featured comedians included Bryan Morton, Jasmine Ellis and K-VON.
Morton is a Tennessee-based comedian named Funniest of the Tri-Cities in 2017. He was most notably a staple performer at Blue Ridge Comedy Club in Bristol, as well as a featured performer at the North Carolina Comedy Festival.
Ellis has performed in Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles and in festivals such as the Moon Tower Comedy Festival and Out of Bounds Fest. She was a part of the third season of the PBS documentary series “Stand Up Empire” in 2017.
K-VON is mainly recognized by his appearances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” in addition to his TED Talk titled “Person New Year.” He also has two Dry Bar Comedy Specials that have granted him a global fanbase.
“We are excited to bring BrewHaHa back to the Tri-Cities,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director. “This annual event celebrates local pizzerias, has a wonderful selection of craft and domestic beers and great comedy, all wrapped together for a spectacular evening. We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Pizza vendors include Chef’s, Dominos, Fox’s Pizza Den, Giuseppe’s, Italiano’s of Kingsport, Luke’s Pizza, Mad Greek, Marco’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Pizza N Gyro, Raffaele’s, Stellar Pizzeria, The Angry Italian, The Main Street Pizza Company and The Meadows. Some of the beverage sponsors are Cherokee Distributing, Great Oak Brewing, Holston Distributing and Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
“In addition to the incredible comedy, attendees get to select their favorite pizza slices from each of the 15 different local pizzerias and restaurants and enjoy craft and domestic beer selections from four local breweries and beer distributors,” Hernandez added. “It’s a fun evening with a huge crowd.”
Tickets are available online at the Kingsport Chamber website, KingsportChamber.org. For more information, contact the Kingsport Chamber