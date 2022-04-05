GATE CITY – The victims killed in the Sunday evening double homicide on East Carters Valley Road have been identified.
Preston Franklin of Kingsport and Kevin George of Scott County were both found dead on Sunday, April 3, near 5218 East Carters Valley Road, a press release from the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds to the head around 6 p.m.
The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke. According to the release, the examiner confirmed that both victims were shot at close range in the side and back of the head.
The suspect, Christopher C. Hutson of Church Hill was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon in Newport, Tennessee while running from police. The release said two warrants for first-degree murder were obtained against Hutson of Church Hill after police interviewed nearby and on-scene witnesses.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, on Monday a deputy marshal fired shots that struck Hutson, who was armed and running from police near the 600 block of the Cosby Highway in Newport around 3 p.m. Hutson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.
“Sheriff Edds and I are grateful for the bravery and professionalism exhibited by officers and investigators from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, United States Marshals Service in cooperation with Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport City Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations,” said Scott County Commonwealth Attorney Kyle Kilgore in the press release.
The Scott County press release said Hutson made statements to others while fleeing the scene that “a couple of them just got head shots” and that he was trying to get a bus ticket to head out west.
According to a previous report from the Kingsport Police Department, Hutson was arrested on August 24, 2021 in Kingsport and charged with Conspiracy to Distribute over 15 grams of Heroin, Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearms During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Evading Arrest, and Felony Reckless Endangerment. According to the report, Hutson had an outstanding warrant for violation of probation out of Sullivan County for a previous conviction of aggravated assault.
Investigations are still ongoing into the double homicide and the officer-involved shooting. The Scott County press release said law enforcement agencies are looking into any potential accessories or anyone who may have aided Hutson in evading police.
