KINGSPORT — A Maryland truck driver was fatally shot by another trucker on the side of Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Alex Erik Miller, 42, Edgewood, Maryland, was killed in the incident, which happened around 4:45 p.m., according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department.
The other trucker, a 34-year-old man, who is not being identified as of yet, is cooperating with investigators, the KPD noted.
The release said both men were driving their tractor-trailers northbound on the interstate approaching the Airport Parkway exit when their semis came into contact.
The pair then pulled to the side of the road and exited their trucks.
An argument ensued and the other driver then shot and killed Miller, the KPD said.
Police said they are investigating why the argument escalated.
The KPD said it will share its findings with the district attorney general as the investigation continues to determine if and what criminal charges will be filed.
Detectives request that anyone who might have witnessed the collision between the two semis or any of the events that followed on the roadside to contact them as soon as possible in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
PREVIOUS STORY:
An investigation is ongoing into a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 at Airport Parkway exit.
Kingsport police released a statement saying that around 4:45 p.m. detectives and patrol officers responded to a shooting involving two motorists at exit 63 on the northbound section of the interstate.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said he could not say at this time if there were any injuries or fatalities.
Investigators continue to be on scene.
Patton said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no reason for the public to be in any danger.
No other details were released and the investigation remains open and active, according to a press release.