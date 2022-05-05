BRISTOL — Tri-City Extrusion, Inc. aims to expand its footprint in Bristol.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and company officials, announced the $30.8 million expansion on Thursday. According to the release, the Bristol-based, aluminum extrusion company will create 51 new jobs as the company builds a new 120,500-square-foot facility at the Bristol Business Park.
“Our highly skilled workforce and strong business climate make Tennessee the ideal location for companies to thrive,” Lee said in a press release. “I thank Tri-City Extrusion for creating more than 50 new manufacturing positions to ensure opportunity for Tennesseans in Sullivan County.”
Tri-City Extrusion has been headquartered in Bristol since 1987. The company specializes in the production of precision aluminum extrusions, which is the process of shaping aluminum by pushing it through a shaped opening. Since its start, TCE has served the residential and commercial, horse and truck trailer, and military industries, among others, with its products.
The release said once the expansion project is completed, TCE’s new facility will house a new 14-inch, 5,550-ton press and added space for product distribution. The final expansion will result in a total of approximately 200 employees at TCE in Bristol.
“When we considered a major expansion, one of the primary components was location, location, location,” said Fred Vermeer, president and CEO, Tri-City Extrusion, Inc. in the release. “Tri-City Extrusion searched the southern district of Virginia and the Tri-Cities area for the ideal site. We selected the Bristol Business Park, not only for the location, but because of the cooperation the City of Bristol, Bristol Essential Services, Sullivan County and the State of Tennessee demonstrated during our search to bring more than 50 full time jobs to the area.
"This is a huge investment for TCE, and we are gratified to have fantastic partners and employees to make this project a reality.”
For more information on TCE, go to https://tricityextrusion.com/.