BLOUNTVILLE — There will be some new faces on the Sullivan County Commission by September, according to unofficial results of party primaries on Tuesday.
And some incumbents won't be returning.
The final results (winners marked with *) from the Republican Party Primary and the Democratic Party Primary (which had only one candidate on the ballot, noted below).
DISTRICT 1 (one seat): David Hayes* 257 votes; Sabrina S. Brown 112 votes; Tamra Jessee 90 votes.
DISTRICT 2 (three seats): Cheryl S. Harvey* 668 votes; incumbent David W. Akard III* 578 votes; Matt Slagle* 539 votes; incumbent Mark Vance 519 votes; and Dennis Hutton 312 votes.
DISTRICT 3 (one seat): Incumbent Andrew K. Cross* 222 votes.
DISTRICT 4 (three seats): Incumbent Joyce Neal Crosswhite* 1,046 votes; incumbent Michael B. Cole* 1,046 votes; incumbent Tony Leonard* 1,009 votes; Rick Hicks 825 votes.
DISTRICT 5 (two seats): Incumbent Hershel Glover* 687 votes; incumbent Dwight King, 654 votes; former commissioner Sherry Grubb 525 votes.
DISTRICT 6 (three seats): Zane Vanover* 1,184 votes; Jessica Crowder Means* 1,052 votes; Daniel Horne* 951 votes; incumbent Todd Broughton 684 votes; Todd McKinley 594 votes; incumbent Terry Harkleroad 534 votes; and Tony Melson 381 votes.
DISTRICT 7 (two seats): In the Republican Party Primary, incumbent Samuel "Sam" Jones* 779 votes; Travis Ward* 639 votes; David R. Strickler 549 votes; and Jonathon P. Fields 430 votes. In the Democratic Party Primary, Lori Love* 31 votes. (District 7 voters will go to the polls in August and choose two commissioners from the three winners listed here: Jones, Ward and Love.)
DISTRICT 8 (two seats): Sullivan County BOE member Mark Ireson* 778 votes; incumbent Darlene Calton* 492 votes; Stanley K. Hodges 468 votes; incumbent Alicia Starnes 312 votes; and Larry Mullenix 200 votes.
DISTRICT 9 (two seats): Joe Carr* 479 votes; Joseph "Joe" McMurray* 329 votes; Sadie Roberts 192 votes; Gary Churchwell 186 votes; and Josh Davis 176 votes.
DISTRICT 10 (two seats): Incumbent Larry Crawford* 630; and incumbent Gary Stidham* 561 votes.
DISTRICT 11 (three seats): Incumbent John Gardner* 849 votes; incumbent Hunter Michael Locke* 753 votes; incumbent Archie Pierce* 561 votes; and Michael Hannan, 458 votes.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said Ireson may continue to serve on the Sullivan County Board of Education and also serve on the Sullivan County Commission.
Had Ireson been a county commissioner first, however, he would not have been allowed to become a BOE member.
All results are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.