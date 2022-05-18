WISE – A Norton man will face new charges in connection with an alleged April 22 attack on his wife and and death of their son.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis confirmed Wednesday that he sought indictments from a grand jury against Sean Daniel Roberts, 40 in connection with an alleged April 22 attack on his wife Shonta and son Jacob, 4.
Norton police found Shonta Roberts and Jacob injured at the couple’s Virginia Avenue NE residence, and Jacob died later that day.
Roberts was arrested in Wolfe County, Kentucky – about 118 miles away from Norton - the day of the incident on charges of car theft and assault on a deputy.
Jacob was a student at Kids Central Head Start. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, with visitation from 2-3 p.m.
Davis said details would become available Thursday after the indictments are filed in Wise County Circuit Court and served on Sean Roberts. He declined to give details on the indictment charges, saying that they were related to Jacob’s death and Shonta Roberts’ injuries.
Sean Roberts fought extradition for almost two weeks before Norton authorities brought him back to Virginia May 7. He was arraigned May 10 on two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery of a family member and two felony charges of malicious wounding.
Davis said he was not aware of any changes to the original charges against Roberts but said it was possible that the indictments would supersede the original warrants.
Sean Roberts remains at the Duffield Regional Jail.