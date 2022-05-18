Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.