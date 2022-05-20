An investigation is ongoing into a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 at Airport Parkway exit.
Kingsport police released a statement saying that around 4:45 p.m. detectives and patrol officers responded to a shooting involving two motorists at exit 63 on the northbound section of the interstate.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said he could not say at this time if there were any injuries or fatalities.
Investigators continue to be on scene.
Patton said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there is no reason for the public to be in any danger.
No other details were released and the investigation remains open and active, according to a press release.