Election 2022

ROGERSVILLE- Live early voting and absentee voting results.

Mayor

Mark DeWitte- 27.03%    837 votes

Martha Wallace- 20.48%  634 votes

Keith Gibson- 19.48%      603 votes

Michael Herrell- 13.73%   425 votes

Stacy Vaughan- 10.85%   336 votes

Kelly Markham- 6.20%     192 votes

Kenneth Stapleton- 2.03%  63 votes

Public Defender

Todd Estep- 53.10%        1354 votes

DeAnna Snyder- 46.79%  1193 votes

HC Commission District 3

Charles Thacker- 39.10%    165 votes

Danny Alvis- 38.15%          161 votes

William Towler- 22.51%        95 votes

HC Commission District 4

Chad Britton-31.95%      193 votes

Joshua Gilliam- 27.81%   168 votes

Warren Bishop- 21.69%   131 votes

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Phillip Wilcox- 18.54%      112 votes

HC Commission District 5

Glenda Davis- 39.15%     478 votes

Jason Roach- 36.28%      443 votes

Mark Linkous- 24.49%     299 votes

HC Commission District 6|

Nancy Barker- 40.58%     237 votes

Larry Clonce- 28.77%      168 votes

Rick Brewer- 20.55%       120 votes

Austin Bradley- 10.10%     59 votes

HC Commission District 7

Joey Maddox- 30.35%     207 votes

Robbie Palmer- 24.49%   167 votes

Josh Mowell- 17.45%      119 votes

Wyatt Watson- 16.86%   115 votes

Ketron Bailey- 6.45%       44 votes

Pete Lipe- 4.11%             28 votes

HC School Board District 6

Debbie Shedden- 58.28%     197 votes

Travis Charles- 41.72%        141 votes

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video