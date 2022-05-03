ROGERSVILLE- Live early voting and absentee voting results.
Mayor
Mark DeWitte- 27.03% 837 votes
Martha Wallace- 20.48% 634 votes
Keith Gibson- 19.48% 603 votes
Michael Herrell- 13.73% 425 votes
Stacy Vaughan- 10.85% 336 votes
Kelly Markham- 6.20% 192 votes
Kenneth Stapleton- 2.03% 63 votes
Public Defender
Todd Estep- 53.10% 1354 votes
DeAnna Snyder- 46.79% 1193 votes
HC Commission District 3
Charles Thacker- 39.10% 165 votes
Danny Alvis- 38.15% 161 votes
William Towler- 22.51% 95 votes
HC Commission District 4
Chad Britton-31.95% 193 votes
Joshua Gilliam- 27.81% 168 votes
Warren Bishop- 21.69% 131 votes
Phillip Wilcox- 18.54% 112 votes
HC Commission District 5
Glenda Davis- 39.15% 478 votes
Jason Roach- 36.28% 443 votes
Mark Linkous- 24.49% 299 votes
HC Commission District 6|
Nancy Barker- 40.58% 237 votes
Larry Clonce- 28.77% 168 votes
Rick Brewer- 20.55% 120 votes
Austin Bradley- 10.10% 59 votes
HC Commission District 7
Joey Maddox- 30.35% 207 votes
Robbie Palmer- 24.49% 167 votes
Josh Mowell- 17.45% 119 votes
Wyatt Watson- 16.86% 115 votes
Ketron Bailey- 6.45% 44 votes
Pete Lipe- 4.11% 28 votes
HC School Board District 6
Debbie Shedden- 58.28% 197 votes
Travis Charles- 41.72% 141 votes