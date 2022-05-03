BLOUNTVILLE — Here are unofficial results of early voting totals released shortly after polls closed in Sullivan County at 8 p.m.
Republican Party Primary for county mayor:
Richard Venable - 3,007 votes (53.57%)
Angie Stanley - 2,606 votes (46.43%)
Republican Party Primary for county trustee:
Angela "Angel" Taylor - 2,851 votes (52.83%)
Susan A. Ramsey - 2,546 (47.17%)
Republican Party Primary highway commissioner:
Scott Murray - 3,266 votes (61.34%)
Calvin D. Clifton - 2,058 votes (38.66%)
All figures are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
Check back on timesnews.net for updates.