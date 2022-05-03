Election 2022

BLOUNTVILLE — Here are unofficial results of early voting totals released shortly after polls closed in Sullivan County at 8 p.m.

Republican Party Primary for county mayor:

Richard Venable - 3,007 votes (53.57%)

Angie Stanley - 2,606 votes (46.43%)

Republican  Party Primary for county trustee:

Angela "Angel" Taylor - 2,851 votes (52.83%)

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Susan A. Ramsey - 2,546 (47.17%)

Republican Party Primary highway commissioner:

Scott Murray - 3,266 votes (61.34%)

Calvin D. Clifton - 2,058 votes (38.66%)

All figures are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.

Check back on timesnews.net for updates.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video