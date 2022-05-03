BLOUNTVILLE — It's Venable by a hair in the GOP primary for Sullivan County Mayor, according to unofficial results from the Sullivan County Election Commission.
FINAL TALLY
All precincts have reported and here are the results.
Republican Party Primary for county mayor:
Richard Venable - 6,172 votes (50.49%)
Angie Stanley - 6,051 votes (49.51%)
Republican Party Primary for trustee
Angela "Angel" Taylor - 5,917 (50.78%)
Susan A. Ramsey - 5,736 (49.22%)
Republican Party Primary for highway commissioner:
Scott Murray - 7,081 votes (61.60%)
Calvin D. Clifton - 4,414 votes (38.40%)
Reported earlier
REPORTED EARLIER
All figures are unofficial until certified at a later date by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
Check back on timesnews.net for updates.