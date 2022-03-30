BRISTOL, Va. — Tri-Cities residents might want to circle another date on their calendars. Hard Rock’s temporary, full-service casino will celebrate its grand opening on July 8.
Hard Rock International announced in a news release on Wednesday that Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, at 500 Gate City Highway, would be ready for business in a little more than three months.
“We are excited to open the casino and welcome guests,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, in the release. “As Virginia’s first casino, Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock will be a wonderful addition to the Hard Rock global portfolio of dining, hotel and entertainment properties. I am pleased by the significant progress that Allie Evangelista and her team are making toward a July 8 grand opening celebration for Bristol.”
“I cannot wait to open the doors on July 8 for our temporary casino in Bristol,” said Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “We continue to hire new team members daily and are working hard to fill remaining positions with hiring events over the next couple of months, including two events next week.
“Visitors will be thrilled to enjoy fantastic gaming and dining opportunities at our new property. Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock will be a major draw to Bristol and the region as we move toward completion of our full-scale resort and casino.”
The temporary facility will boast approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, featuring approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options, the release noted. The casino will also have a store with Hard Rock merchandise and a display area showcasing the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol that is currently under construction.
The space will include a main casino floor as well as non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. Guests will also be able to enjoy a new restaurant, a grab and go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge.
Hard Rock’s temporary casino will create 600 jobs in Bristol, Virginia, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.