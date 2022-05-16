BRISTOL — Hard Rock Sportsbook is coming to Virginia — starting with the upcoming temporary Bristol casino this July.
Hard Rock Digital announced the sportsbook expansion on Monday. A press release from the company said the mobile app is now live and a retail sportsbook is scheduled to open along with the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock on July 8.
“We can’t wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol,” said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, in the release. “The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”
Hard Rock Sportsbook will have a retail sportsbook location — and the first-ever in Virginia — at the upcoming Bristol casino.
Mobile app users that are 21 and over will have access to bets across major sporting events, promotions and customer support through the app, the release stated. The app also includes same-game parlays, more live sports to bet on, new reward features and additional deposit methods. According to the release, the commonwealth is the second state, behind Arizona, with the enhanced Hard Rock Sportsbook platform and physical location.
“We’re excited to expand Hard Rock Sportsbook to Virginia and proud to offer more gaming options on the sports Virginians love on our easy-to-use mobile platform,” said Marlon Goldstein, executive managing director and CEO for Hard Rock Digital, in the release. “We’re looking forward to the opening of our retail sportsbook in Bristol this July and providing Virginia sports fans with an unparalleled integrated entertainment experience.”
The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app is available for download through the App Store (for iOS users) or the Google PlayStore (for Android users) and can be utilized by users physically located within Arizona and Virginia.
The temporary facility will include approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 870 gaming slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook. It will also feature a Mr. Lucky’s full-service restaurant. The temporary casino is expected to create 600 jobs.
The former mall site will eventually transform into a two-story, 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot casino complete with 2,700 slot machines and 100 table games. The final project, which is expected to cost more than $300 million, will also include two hotel towers, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue along with multiple restaurants and bars, shops and convention space.
The resort is also slated to offer approximately 2,000 direct, permanent jobs and several thousand indirect and induced jobs. Officials said the project will also generate more than 1,000 construction jobs. The final project is set to wrap up by mid-2023 to 2024.
For more information on the project, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.