KINGSPORT — A Dobyns-Bennett High School student was seriously injured when struck by a car behind the school this afternoon, according to a Kingsport Police Department spokesman.
From a press release at 4:07 p.m.:
• Just after 3 p.m. Kingsport Central Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on East Center Street behind Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport.
• The initial findings indicate the crash involved a juvenile female driver and a juvenile male pedestrian. Both individuals are students at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
• The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of the time of issuance of this news release, his condition is unknown.
• Parents of both students have already been notified.
• Due to the nature of the incident, the K.P.D. Traffic Unit responded to the scene. Their investigation is currently underway.
• As the investigation is still in its infancy, no further details are currently available for release. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation.