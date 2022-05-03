BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County will have a new trustee by September after Angela "Angel" Taylor won the GOP nomination on Tuesday, defeating incumbent Trustee Susan A. Ramsey in the Republican Party Primary.
Technically, the primary advances Taylor to the county general election ballot in August. But with no Democratic or independent candidates on the August ballot, winning the primary was a de facto win for the office.
It was a tight race.
Ramsey, a one-term incumbent who won the office in a five-way race four years ago, came in a close second in this two-way race with Taylor.
The final tally, with all precincts reporting: Taylor 5,917 votes (50.78%); and Ramsey 5,736 votes (49.22%).
After the results were posted by the Sullivan County Election Commission, Taylor said she looks forward to serving the people of Sullivan County as trustee and she is excited to begin work toward her goal of reopening trustee offices in Kingsport and Bristol.
"I thank everyone for their support during the campaign and everyone for their votes," Taylor said.