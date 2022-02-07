BLOUNTVILLE — Two of three men who escaped the Sullivan County Jail last week are dead in North Carolina.
"The SCSO has been notified that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, North Carolina," The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office posted about 3:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.
"Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington. Additional details will be released when possible."
The third suspect, Johnny Brown, remains at large. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The suspect still at large, Johnny Shane Brown is 50, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, brown eyes, gray hair. Charges he faced before the escape are failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault, aggravated stalking.
According to an online roster of inmates in the Sullivan County Jail: Brown listed a home address on Tunnel Hill Road in Rogersville; Carr listed a home address on Barnett Drive in Kingsport; and Sarver listed a home address on Hickory Avenue in Pulaski, Virginia.
Capt. Andy Seabolt, spokesman for the SCSO, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Staff writers John Osborne and Marina Waters contributed to this report. Read the online and print Kingsport Times News for more on this developing story.
